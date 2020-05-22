EDMONTON -- The city is asking Edmontonians to stay away from the North Saskatchewan River with water levels expected to increase over the next two days.

Water levels could grow by as much as three metres in the next 48 hours as non-stop rain continues to hit Edmonton, a city spokesperson said.

The increase could lead to excess debris in walking trails and boat launches, and Edmontonians are urged to stay off the river and away from banks, and keep dogs and boats away from the water.

Anyone who sees a person or animal in need of rescue should call 911, the city said.