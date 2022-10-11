Southeast fire destroys home under construction, damages others

Flames broke out at a southeast residential construction site early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Laurel neighbourhood around 6 a.m. and arrived to find an unfinished house engulfed in fire, said acting fire district chief Robert Murray.

Shortly after 7 a.m., all that remained was a pile of smoking rubble at 18 Street and 18 Avenue.

While no one was living at the address, several houses to the north were evacuated because the wind was carrying the flames in that direction.

Mehak Singh woke up to someone banging on his window.

"We were sleeping. I actually thought somebody trying to break in the house," he recalled.

"We wake up and we see the houses back there were completely burnt."

His fence was destroyed, as were the windows and siding on the back of his house.

Murray said several other homes also saw their windows cracked and siding melted.

Two other homes under construction were also damaged.