EDMONTON -- Some kids took advantage of the opportunity to show their appreciation for their moms on Saturday afternoon at the Love You Mama event.

It featured a no-charge shop only kids can visit.

They're allowed to pick out a special gift for mom, while mom’s pick-up a care package to enjoy at home.

The event is aimed at showing appreciation to single moms.

This is the fifth annual Love You Mama event put on by the charity Kaleo Collective.