EDMONTON -- The son of a long-time member of the Edmonton Football Club has created a sports endowment to make sure his father‘s name is forever tied to the sport he loves.

Dwayne Mandrusiak was Edmonton’s equipment manager for 49 years.

He was let go earlier this week due to cutbacks within the organization.

His son Matt Mandrusiak created the endowment. He planned on keeping it a surprise, but it didn't take long for his father to find out.

“When people started sharing it through some of the social channels it didn’t take long for him to give me a call. I mean was happy, but he was crying,” Matt Mandrusiak said.

Matt says the endowment will help equip and fund amateur football clubs across Alberta.