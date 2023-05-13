Spring Métis Artisan Market held at Kingsway Mall

The Spring Métis Artisan Market was held at Kingsway Mall on Saturday morning.

The event was organized by the Métis Nation of Edmonton, featuring more than 20 Métis artists and their wares, including bead work, moccasins, jewelry, skin-care products, hand-made soaps, and other hand-crafted arts.

Krista Leddy, a Métis artist and an advisor for the Métis Artist Collective, explained to CTV Edmonton how the event brings out the best in the community.

“There is a large historical issue with our work being under-valued,” Leddy said. “So being able to come and do a market like this, showcasing all of these different Métis artists and all of the wonderful things they can do and make.

"Iit honestly helps get us back to that mainstream world and that mainstream view.”

“Sometimes we undervalue ourselves, so this is another way we’re uplifting our community within the Métis arts,” Leddy added.

All of the sales go directly to the artists and vendors and some of the artists will be attending future events held by Métis Nation of Alberta.

Leddy encourages other Métis artists living in Alberta to be part of the market experience by emailing the Metis Artist Collective. For more information about the market and the Métis Nation of Edmonton, you can click here.

The Spring Métis Artisan Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.