Spruce Grove firefighters nearing $10K fundraising goal of rooftop campout

Firefighters in Spruce Grove are camped out on the rooftop of their fire hall to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.

While they're only in the second day of the campout, they've almost reached their fundraising goal of $10,000.

"Our goal is $10,000, we’re just south of that goal this year, hopefully we can exceed that by a good margin, $5,000 or more, but like I said our goal is $10,000," said Jordan Hanratty of IAFF Local 3021, adding firefighters would love residents to come out and visit the firehall during the campout.

"We’d love more people to come say hi to us, we’re waiting and waving, some come on down. Support a great cause."

The campout will end Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Edmonton firefighters just wrapped up a similar campout to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.