EDMONTON -- The St. Albert Farmers' Market is making several changes to its operations to keep customers safe during the ongoing health pandemic, including a temporary change in location.

The new venue for western Canada's largest farmers' market will be the parking lot at Servus Credit Union Place located at 400 Campbell Road.

The new spot will allow space for two separate fenced-off markets each with its own entrance and exit to help control customer numbers.

Customerswill no longer be able to sample products and will be discouraged from touching goods, unless they are committing to a purchase. There will also be no social activities— such as buskers or face painters— or seating for customers.

Shoppers will be given maps of different product locations to allow them to shop more efficiently. Booths will be spread six feet apart and walkways will be 20 to 30 feet to provide more distance between customers.

Vendors will have space to park next to their booths but will not get help from market staff to set up their spaces. They will also be given a list of further guidelines from Alberta Health Services that must be followed.

"We are very excited that we will be able to have our much loved market this summer," Roxane Closson, the market's manager said in a statement. "We know it won’t quite be the same as previous years, but together we can make it a great experience for us all and especially for our customers."

The market will open on June 6.