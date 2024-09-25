EDMONTON
    • St. Albert Public Library wins provincial award for tea and bannock initiative

    Community tea and bannock at the St. Albert Public Library. (Source: Government of Alberta)
    The St. Albert Public Library is being recognized by the Alberta government ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

    The City of St. Albert Library Board won the Minister's Award for Municipal and Public Library Excellence for its Community Tea and Bannock initiative.

    The drop-in event is a monthly gathering for indigenous and non-indigenous people to come together and share stories and experiences over refreshments.

    “It’s almost like inviting someone into your home for tea and bannock," said Phyllis Kelly, the community engagement committee lead for St. Albert-Sturgeon County Métis Local 1904, in a press release.

    "I think it’s really been important to help people understand the Métis history of St. Albert."

    Ric McIver, the municipal affairs minister, awarded the board for their "efforts to bring people together, facilitate conversations, and support all community members in their Truth and Reconciliation journeys.”

    The St. Albert Public Library has several recognitions from the minister including winning awards in 2016 for the Reading Buddies program, in 2013 for the STARfest literary festival and in 2015 for the ME card service.

    The initiative, which began in January of this year, occurs on the last Tuesday of each month in the Downtown Library’s Community Living Room space on the main floor from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 

