St. Albert RCMP seek help in finding 3 missing teens

Mounties in St. Albert, Alta., are seeking the public's help in finding three teen girls who were last seen on New Year's Eve.

Police say Cynthia Yellowknee, 16, Kali Stamp, 13, and Benji Abraham, 13, were last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night near fireworks display in downtown St. Albert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP.

Cynthia Yellowknee (16) is described as:

Five feet four inches tall

169 pounds

Black Hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black jacket, a Beetlejuice print blanket and black mukluks

Kali Stamp (13) is described as:

Five feet three inches tall

110 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a dusty pink parka with fur trim, black heeled boots, and a small white backpack

Paytin Abraham (13) is described as: