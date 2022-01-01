St. Albert RCMP seek help in finding 3 missing teens
Mounties in St. Albert, Alta., appealed to the public for help in finding three missing girls on New Year's Day: Kali Stamp (13), Paytin Abraham (13) and Cynthia Yellowknee (16) (RCMP images)
Mounties in St. Albert, Alta., are seeking the public's help in finding three teen girls who were last seen on New Year's Eve.
Police say Cynthia Yellowknee, 16, Kali Stamp, 13, and Benji Abraham, 13, were last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night near fireworks display in downtown St. Albert.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP.
Cynthia Yellowknee (16) is described as:
- Five feet four inches tall
- 169 pounds
- Black Hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a black jacket, a Beetlejuice print blanket and black mukluks
Kali Stamp (13) is described as:
- Five feet three inches tall
- 110 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a dusty pink parka with fur trim, black heeled boots, and a small white backpack
Paytin Abraham (13) is described as:
- Five feet five inches tall
- 224 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Also goes by “Benji”
- Last seen wearing a black and brown carhart jacket with black running shoes