St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash

A 30-year-old woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 east of Morinville Monday morning.

Highway 28 was closed near Township Road 552 around 7:30 a.m.

The woman was seriously hurt and died at the scene, an RCMP spokesperson said. They did not know the condition of the other driver.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, the involved car and SUV were still on the road.

RCMP were still on scene investigating as of 10:30 a.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Cam Wiebe