EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash

    A 30-year-old woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 east of Morinville Monday morning.

    Highway 28 was closed near Township Road 552 around 7:30 a.m.

    The woman was seriously hurt and died at the scene, an RCMP spokesperson said. They did not know the condition of the other driver.

    When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, the involved car and SUV were still on the road.

    RCMP were still on scene investigating as of 10:30 a.m.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Cam Wiebe 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News