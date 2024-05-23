Stabbing in northeast Edmonton sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at 115 Avenue and 81 Street at 11 p.m.

Police say a man was stabbed during an argument with another man outside the home.

The victim was taken to hospital.

It was initially reported that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun, but police say it appears he was not struck.

The assailant left the scene on a bike. Police are still trying to locate him.