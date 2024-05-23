EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stabbing in northeast Edmonton sends 1 to hospital

    A file photo of an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed Wednesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to a home at 115 Avenue and 81 Street at 11 p.m.

    Police say a man was stabbed during an argument with another man outside the home.

    The victim was taken to hospital.

    It was initially reported that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun, but police say it appears he was not struck.

    The assailant left the scene on a bike. Police are still trying to locate him. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News