Stable power returned to Jasper 10 days after wildfire destroyed part of system

After 10 days with intermittent power – or none at all – residents in the middle of Jasper National Park are back online.

The mayor of the Municipality of Jasper happily announced Wednesday the town was switched back to the transmission system early that morning.

"Jasper now has sufficient, stable and reliable power, and we are able and eager to safely welcome visitors back to the community," Richard Ireland told media.

"There's still lots of summer left to enjoy, so I encourage any visitors who graciously postponed their trip to come back when they can," echoed Tourism Jasper president James Jackson.

Parks Canada plans to reopen booking for front-country camping at Whistlers Sept. 20, accepting bookings for up to Oct. 10.

Both thanked residents and visitors for their patience, Parks Canada and service provider ATCO for their work in the field, and trade partners who changed schedules while the national park discouraged the public from visiting.

"They literally rerouted trains, planes and automobiles all over the world to accommodate this situation and we really, really appreciate it," Jackson said.

NO THREAT TO TOWNSITE

The update included "good news on the wildfire front," too.

The blaze on Chetamon Mountain grew 100 hectares since the last size estimate, putting it at a total of 6,000 hectares. In addition to five helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment, 96 firefighters are working on the ground.

The crews' efforts have prevented the fire from spreading much or threatening any additional infrastructure, said incident commander Landon Shepherd.

Because there continues to be no threat to any communities, a high-volume sprinkler system and other fire suppression equipment near the Jasper townsite is being dismantled.

"We don't foresee, in any of the forecasting that we've done based on the anticipated weather, that we have any further concerns… for the community at this time, or the communities of the west Yellowhead County outside the park boundary," Shepherd said.

Chetamon Wildfire was sparked by lightning on Sept. 1.