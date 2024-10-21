EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stan Daniels Healing Centre inmate recaptured

    William Mackinaw (Source: Edmonton Police Service) William Mackinaw (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
    A man who escaped Edmonton's Stan Daniels Healing Centre in January has been caught, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

    William Mackinaw was arrested in Red Deer, the CSC announced on Sunday.

    The CSC did not say when he was apprehended.

    A warrant for Mackinaw's arrest was issued when he did not go to work on Jan. 4, which he was authorized to leave the healing centre in downtown Edmonton for. 

