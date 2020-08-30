EDMONTON -- Students at Prairie River Junior High in High Prairie will not be starting school as scheduled on Monday after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The High Prairie School Division confirmed the case on its website.

“We have been informed by Alberta Health Services (AHS) that an individual who was recently in Prairie River Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. We are taking precautionary measures, under the direction of AHS. In response to the disclosure, we are delaying all student re-entry at Prairie River Junior High tomorrow. We will stay in contact with parents as we learn more from AHS.”

All other schools in the High Prairie School Division are expected to start on Monday as scheduled.