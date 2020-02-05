Stick mistaken for knife leads to hold-and-secure at Grande Prairie college
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 1:11PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 2:21PM MST
Police respond to Grande Prairie Regional College on Feb. 5, 2019. (Credit: Trask Wilkinson)
EDMONTON -- A man was taken into custody at Grand Prairie Regional College on Wednesday after police were called about a person on campus who was waving what appeared to be a knife.
The call came in around 10 a.m.
Students and employees at the college sheltered while police searched the campus.
Police established that a man had been walking through the building waving a stick, not a knife.
The person was taken into custody around 10:45, and classes resumed as normal.
Police said no threats were made by the man, and no injuries have been reported.