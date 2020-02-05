EDMONTON -- A man was taken into custody at Grand Prairie Regional College on Wednesday after police were called about a person on campus who was waving what appeared to be a knife.

The call came in around 10 a.m.

Students and employees at the college sheltered while police searched the campus.

Police established that a man had been walking through the building waving a stick, not a knife.

The person was taken into custody around 10:45, and classes resumed as normal.

Police said no threats were made by the man, and no injuries have been reported.