EDMONTON -- Local Paralympic hopeful Amanda Rummery has been reunited with her two specialized adaptive bikes after they were stolen last month.

The bikes were stolen from a detached garage near 77 Avenue and 111 Street.

Rummery, who lost an arm after an ATV accident when she was a teenager, uses the bikes cross-train.

Each bike has had a handlebar removed to assist her.

Rummery has competed in Team Canada in the World Para Athletics Championships and the Parapan American Games. She is currently training to represent Canada at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

A Good Samaritan spotted the bikes in southwest Edmonton and reported it to police.

Const. Cody Kendrick returned the bikes to Rummery on Thursday.