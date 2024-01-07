Stolen truck hits Inglewood apartment building, driver apprehended by police dog: EPS

Three people were taken to hospital after a weekend crash involving a stolen truck.

Police attempted to stop the truck, a red 2007 Ford F-350, around 4 p.m. on Sunday after officers noticed the plate didn't match, but the driver did not stop.

Officers did not chase the truck, which reportedly sped southbound in the northbound lanes of 127 Street and ran a red light at 118 Avenue.

The driver continued eastbound on 117 Avenue and ran a stop sign at 124 Street, where it hit a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer, which was southbound on 124 Street.

The force of the crash caused the truck to hit a nearby apartment building, and the Mitsubishi hit a nearby tree, police said.

The driver of the truck ran from the crash scene on foot, but was arrested shortly after with the help of a police dog.

The truck driver and the two people in the Mitsubishi were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have since determined the truck was stolen and fraudulently registered.

The man driving the truck is facing a number of undisclosed charges.