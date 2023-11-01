EDMONTON
    • Stolen vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found, driver still sought

    The vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in north Edmonton Monday night was found a day later, but police are still searching for the driver.

    The owner of a 2009 Volkswagen Routan reported their vehicle stolen to Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday. It was found damaged in the area of 62 Street and 148 Avenue Tuesday night.

    The woman was walking west across the northbound lanes of Victoria Trail against the light when she was hit, witnesses said.

    The driver "sped away" heading north on Victoria Trail.

    Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police.

