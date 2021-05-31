EDMONTON -- People in the Edmonton area eager to cool off this week can pre-book their spot for the Stony Plain Outdoor Pool and Spray Park starting Monday.

Following AHS guidelines, the outdoor pool has received approval to safely open for the summer after the pool was forced to shut down last season due to COVID-19.

Melanie Samson, recreations and services manager, says the community is excited for the pool’s reopeningafter a hard-hit season. Following safety guidelines, the pool is open to private and pre-bookings only. The spray park is set to open on June 4.

The Stony Plain pool serves as a staple for the community as well as a home base for the local swim club.

“We are really excited to welcome the Stony Plain Sharks back,” said Samson.

The summer weather has created plenty of demand by those eager to cool off. The facility is working as quickly as possible to meet all booking requests.