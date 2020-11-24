EDMONTON -- With small businesses across the province hurting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Stony Plain restaurant is ramping up its community support.

William Choy, owner of Bing’s #1 Restaurant, is gifting free food to those in need.

”With the pandemic some people have lost jobs, or they’re not able to work the same number of hours as they have and, you know, times are just tough,” said Choy.

Choy, who says business is down about 20 per cent because of the pandemic, has always employed a meal program donating dinners for deserving families once a month. But he’s since ramped that up, now delivering meals once per week to those who need it.

“Been coming here since 2010 and got to know him a little bit, and they’re good people,” said long-time customer Bruce Golosky.

Choy is well known in Stony Plain. When he’s not waiting tables, he’s running the town as mayor – a position he’s held since 2012.

He says most people aren’t even aware of the meal program. One he and his family do mostly on their own, with the help of some donations.

“People would actually call me over to the table and give me 50 bucks or 20 bucks and say, ‘You know what? I know you do this, I want to help out,” said Choy.

While business might be down, Choy continues to do his part to bring spirits up.

“We’re here for the community. And I’ll do whatever I can, long as we’re still open.”