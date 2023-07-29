Street racing maybe behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 21-year-old man and injured five others early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.

Around 4:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call at 17 Street and 34 Avenue where they found a 2014 Cadillac Escalade on fire.

Police say six people were inside the vehicle. Emergency responders treated five on scene and took them to hospital. Two of them had life-threatening injuries.

The sixth person, a 21-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was found dead.

Officers believe the driver may have been street racing with another vehicle northbound on 17 Street before the crash.

Kuldeep Sidhu lives in the area, and his home security camera captured the moment the vehicle started to roll before bursting into flames.

"It clearly shows too much speed," Sidhu said, adding residents have been complaining about speeding along 17 Street for years.

"I mentioned already to the police guy, I said you guys should check especially around nine to 12 here, the people are crazy," he said.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage from the time of the collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.