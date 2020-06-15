EDMONTON -- Investigators have now determined that a fire at an Edmonton strip mall on June 6 was deliberately set.

Crews were called to the blaze around 5:15 a.m. The blaze wasn’t under control until shortly after 10 a.m.

Damage to the building was extensive.

While investigators said the blaze was set, the cause has not been determined.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.