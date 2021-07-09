EDMONTON -- An outdoor-only event featuring rollercoasters and midway food is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds later this summer.

The Summer Fun Midway, hosted by North American Midway Entertainment, will take place from July 23 to Aug. 1 and also include amusement park rides, midway games, and live entertainment, including a motorcycle show and the President’s Choice Super Dogs.

Ride-All-Day passes and advance gate admission will go on sale starting Monday for $38 online.

Entry prices for the midway will be $9 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Children under the age of six will receive free admission.

Northlands announced in June the city's beloved annual K-Days summer festival would not be hosted in 2021 and that Explore Edmonton would be taking over the event's organization.

“The Summer Fun Midway is going to bring Edmonton a great event in a big way,” said Scooter Korek, vice president of client relations of North American Midway Entertainment, in a statement.

“We know that it’s been a long year and a half for everyone and what better way to celebrate Alberta’s reopening than with corn dogs and rollercoasters?”

North American Midway Entertainment has participated in 45 events in North America in 2021, including the Calgary Stampede and Miami-Dade Fair.

The company will be bringing rides featured at the Calgary Stampede to the Summer Fun Midway in Edmonton.