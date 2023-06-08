Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men convicted of first-degree murder in a mass gang slaying of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men convicted of first-degree murder in a mass gang slaying of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island