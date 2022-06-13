Suspect arrested after running out of gas in Alta. police chase

A Lac La Biche man is facing 50 charges after eight stolen guns were found.

On June 7, police say a man fired a gun at a closed gas station in Boyle before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene.

They began to pursue the vehicle, which ran out of gas a few minutes later.

The driver was arrested without incident.

Mounties say the vehicle had been stolen earlier that evening from Thorhild County.

Three loaded guns were found in the vehicle, along with five unloaded guns. RCMP say they were all stolen from a home near Smoky Lake on June 6.

The 40-year-old driver is now facing 50 charges, including gun charges, possession of stolen property, flight from release, failing to comply with release orders, and failing to comply with weapon prohibition orders.

Boyle is about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.