EDMONTON -- Cold Lake RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death on Aug. 9 after an overnight manhunt.

Police evacuated a golf course near Bonnie Lake Resorts Monday evening as they searched for the man, asking people who live in the area to remain in their homes.

The man was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to police. People in the area are no longer in any danger.

The manhunt was sparked by the discovery of a man's body in the parking lot of a Petro Canada on Highway 28 in Cold Lake on Sunday. At the time, police said they were searching for four suspects who left the area as well as a stolen car.

Police said they would provide further updates when more information becomes available.