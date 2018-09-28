

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





CTV news has learned from multiple sources that an Edmonton police officer who worked out of their downtown division was arrested in relation to allegations of leaking sensitive information to the Hells Angels.

Edmonton police confirmed an EPS member was arrested Thursday morning as part of an on-going investigation led by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT said no charges have been laid against the officer at this time.

Edmonton police said the officer has been suspended without pay, pending confirmation from the Edmonton Police Commission.

No further details were provided by EPS.