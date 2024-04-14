EDMONTON
    • SUV crashes through 2 townhomes in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning

    An SUV crashed into two townhomes in northeast Edmonton on April 14, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) An SUV crashed into two townhomes in northeast Edmonton on April 14, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.

    The SUV crashed into two townhomes near Hermitage Road and 40 Street, causing significant damage to the homes.

    According to police, no one was hurt and the driver is cooperating.

    The Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation, and a heavy police presence remained in the area in the early afternoon.

    Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

