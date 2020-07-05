EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the driver of a silver Pontiac Torrent that crashed into the Pho King restaurant on 118 Avenue and 91 Street early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m.

According to a post on the Pho King Facebook page, the driver left the scene before police arrived, and the SUV is not registered. Police confirmed the SUV had a stolen plate.

The 44-year-old passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

No one was inside when the crash happened, but the building sustained significant damage.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.