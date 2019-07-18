

Darcy Seaton, CTV News Edmonton





The 35th annual Taste of Edmonton kicked off Thursday at the legislature.

Sixty-nine vendors from around the city will offer over 90 different food samples, including fish pakora, London fog creme brûlée, and chicken boho, to name a few.

The event also boasts daily, all-Canadian music acts with former Barenaked Ladies songwriter Steven Page lighting up the stage on opening day.

“This year's Taste of Edmonton is going to be spectacular,” said Paul Lucas, GM Events Edmonton. “And I think everyone is going to be wowed by our 35th year.”

Don’t like long lines at the ticket booths? Well, Edmonton foodies, you’re in luck. Taste of Edmonton has now gone ticketless, meaning patrons can purchase and use tickets directly from their cell phones.

“Lines were too long... especially at peak times,” said Lucas. “We’re hoping from what we’ve heard from our customers from the last few years that, you know, we’re listening to them.”

The festival also doubled its licenced area.

Taste of Edmonton runs until Sunday, July 28.