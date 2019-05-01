

CTV Edmonton





The Misericordia Community Hospital is using technology to help parents see their babies when they can’t physically be with them in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The iPad technology, called NowICU, is a secure teleconferencing system.

It gives parents a chance to see and speak to their child, and allows them to speak to their child’s health care team during daily hospital rounds.

“It helps with initial bonding and it also gives mental and psychological support for the parents and family,” said Dr. Mehaboob Shariff Shaik, facility chief at the Misericordia NICU.

Dr. Shaik asked the AHS Virtual Health team to develop the technology after noticing the distress parents and babies experience when not together.

“We’re filling in that gap by connecting them as early as possible with the baby,” said Dr. Shaik.

Officials said research shows babies who are separated from their mothers have higher heart rates, cry more, and sleep and eat less.

Dr. Shaik hopes to expand the technology to other hospitals in the future.