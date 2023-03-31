Teen charged in connection with 2 assaults in west Edmonton, including stabbing outside ETS bus

A teen has been charged in connection with a violent assault outside a bus in February and an additional assault in March.

On Feb. 28, a 50-year-old man was getting off an ETS bus shortly after 3 p.m. at a transit stop in the area of 87 Avenue and 156 Street.

He was followed by a male who stabbed him in the back and bear sprayed him in the face.

The male ran northwest through the parking lot of Meadowlark Mall.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

On Mar. 3, a 22-year-old man was leaving West Edmonton Mall around 5 p.m. when he was confronted by a male who bear sprayed him in the face before running northbound through the parking lot and across 90 Avenue.

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with both assaults.

He faces a number of charges, according to police, including aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon in connection with the February assault, and assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon with the March assault.

Police say the teen did not know either victim, and both assaults appear to be random.