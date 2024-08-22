Teen charged in Hinton, Edson sexual assault cases involving voyeurism

A man from Brule, Alta., is facing several sexual assault charges among others following a string of incidents reported Monday involving women having their pants pulled down in Hinton and Edson.

Hinton RCMP said Thursday afternoon in a media release they arrested and charged an 18-year-old after reports Monday of a man approaching several females from behind in public, forcibly pulling their pants down and taking photos.

The teen has been charged with four counts of disguise with intent, three counts of sexual interference, and one count each of sexual interference and voyeurism.

The man is out of custody on a release order and is scheduled to next appear at court in Hinton on Sept. 4.