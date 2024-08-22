EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teen charged in Hinton, Edson sexual assault cases involving voyeurism

    RCMP released a photo of a suspect who allegedly approached several women from behind, pulled their pants down in public and took photos in Hinton and Edson on Aug. 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP) RCMP released a photo of a suspect who allegedly approached several women from behind, pulled their pants down in public and took photos in Hinton and Edson on Aug. 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)
    Share

    A man from Brule, Alta., is facing several sexual assault charges among others following a string of incidents reported Monday involving women having their pants pulled down in Hinton and Edson.

    Hinton RCMP said Thursday afternoon in a media release they arrested and charged an 18-year-old after reports Monday of a man approaching several females from behind in public, forcibly pulling their pants down and taking photos.

    The teen has been charged with four counts of disguise with intent, three counts of sexual interference, and one count each of sexual interference and voyeurism.

    The man is out of custody on a release order and is scheduled to next appear at court in Hinton on Sept. 4.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News