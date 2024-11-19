EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teen dead, 2 injured in crash west of Athabasca

    RCMP generic
    A teenager is dead after a crash between two trucks on Highway 2 west of Athabasca Monday evening.

    Around 6:30 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash between a pickup truck and a broken-down commercial truck.

    The passenger of the pickup truck, a 14-year-old boy, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

    The drivers of both trucks were injured.

    RCMP are investigating the crash and say drugs and alcohol "are not believed to be contributing factors."

