Teen driver sentenced to probation in high-speed crash that killed 2 people

A teen who was the driver in a high-speed crash that killed two people has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving.

Wael Rahimi, 16, and Ishaq Assaf, 19, were killed on April 4, 2022 in a single-vehicle crash at Calgary Trail and 41 Avenue S.W.

A 2014 Land Rover was racing another vehicle when it lost control and hit a culvert in the centre median.

Court heard the SUV was travelling 195 km/h.

Rahimi was thrown from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

Assaf was removed from the SUV by emergency crews and taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, where he died.

The driver of the Land Rover, who was 16 at the time of the crash and only had a Class 7 learner's licence, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 2014 Land Rover rolled "several times" after it hit a culvert in the centre median on Calgary Trail on Monday, April 4, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean Amato).

On Monday, four family impact statements were read in court by the Crown prosecutor.

Both families described how their mental health has suffered since the death of their sons.

The driver, who is now 19, was sentenced to 24 months probation.

He has also been banned from driving for one year and has been ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

Judge Michael Savaryn spoke to the teen in court, saying his actions have caused "inconceivable and inconsolable grief," but noted he had shown remorse, and is likely to be rehabilitated because he has a supportive family and no previous criminal record.

Assaf's mother spoke to reporters outside court after the sentence was handed down.

She described her son as a soft-hearted boy, the life of the party and a good football player who played with the Edmonton Seahawks.

"Ishaq was my pride and joy, he was my world, my everything. I lived for his happiness," Suesan Assaf said.

"Speeding does kill, and it affects people's lives for the rest of their lives."