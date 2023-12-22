Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver

A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was in a marked crosswalk in the area of 23 Avenue just east of 85 Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. when she was hit by an older model silver sedan that left the scene northbound on 85 Street.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or has footage of the incident is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.