EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver

    23 Avenue just east of 85 Street on Dec. 22, 2023. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) 23 Avenue just east of 85 Street on Dec. 22, 2023. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.

    Police say the 14-year-old girl was in a marked crosswalk in the area of 23 Avenue just east of 85 Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. when she was hit by an older model silver sedan that left the scene northbound on 85 Street.

    The girl was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Anyone who saw the crash or has footage of the incident is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News