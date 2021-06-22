EDMONTON -- An Edmonton teen’s specialized mountain bike reported stolen after their garage was broken into has since been recovered…in Vancouver.

The mother of the 13-year-old girl reported the bike missing to the Edmonton Police Service on April 14, a few days later she registered it with the Bike Index after talking to a friend.

The Bike Index allows riders to register their bicycle in a data base, and if it happens to go missing, lost, or stolen, an alert goes out to the community and its partners.

According to EPS, more than 78,000 bikes have been registered on the Bike Index in the Edmonton area.

“I couldn’t believe it when I picked up the phone and it was Vancouver police Department saying that her bike was in Vancouver,” said Carrie Candy, the teen's mother.

By registering the bike on the index even a few days after it was taken, the Vancouver Police Department was able to use that information to identify it on April 24, EPS said.

Vancouver police found the bike on its database, pulled a rider over and recovered it.

“Bike thefts are a huge problem in all major cities,” EPS Det. Dana Gehring, said.

“I think it’d be too early for me to comment on whether this is an organized event,” Gehring added. “But, I do know that bikes do travel across North America as a commodity.”

When it was time to ship the bike to Edmonton, Specialized Canada insisted on covering the cost and the owner of Reckless Cycle offered to make needed repairs when it arrived.

“I am proud to support these initiatives and do my part,” Paul Dragan, owner of Reckless Cycle, said.

DETER BIKE THEFT

Since bike thefts can occur anywhere, including at home, in parkades, garages and on city streets, it’s important to ensure it’s secured and locked up.

EPS suggests registering the bicycles serial number on bikeindex.org and include a photo of the bike, the make, model, and contact information. Police also recommend storing your receipt for proof of purchase.

Once the bike is registered, head to EPS or a participating bike shop to collect your free EPS and Bike Index sticker.

If the bike is goes missing, report it to police online or in person, and mark the bicycle as stolen on the index.