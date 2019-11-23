EDMONTON-- A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Fort Saskatchewan Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to the area of Highway 21 and 84 Street after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 6 a.m.

The teen male who was struck was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors at this time, according to police.

Traffic is currently being diverted south bound onto 84 Street onto South Fort Drive, where motorists can return to Highway 21 via 94 Street.

Police expect the scene to be closed to traffic for several hours as they continue to investigate.