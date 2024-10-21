Teepee in northern Alberta damaged by vandals

Police in Fort McMurray are investigating after a teepee in front of a local school was vandalized.

Mounties say on Oct. 11 at 9:42 p.m., two people were captured seen on surveillance video approaching Elsie Yanick Catholic School on scooters and wearing masks.

They cut holes in the teepee canvas, broke poles and removed pegs.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking anyone with surveillance video from the area to contact them at 780-788‐4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.