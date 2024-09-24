EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teepee outside northern Alberta RCMP detachment burned

    A photo of the teepee outside the Lac La Biche RCMP department, which was gifted by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation, after a fire on Sept. 23, 2024. (Source: RCMP) A photo of the teepee outside the Lac La Biche RCMP department, which was gifted by the Beaver Lake Cree Nation, after a fire on Sept. 23, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    The teepee outside of the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment, a gift from the local Beaver Lake Cree Nation, was burned on Monday, Mounties say.

    They were alerted to the fire by a member of the public around 11:15 p.m.

    RCMP members at the detachment used fire extinguishers to help firefighters put out the blaze.

    Anyone with information about the fire, which RCMP called an arson in a Tuesday news release, was asked to call police.

    RCMP called the teepee, which was erected in 2021, "a proud symbol of the partnership established over the years between the Lac La Biche RCMP and the members of the indigenous communities they serve." 

