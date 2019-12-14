EDMONTON -- A Jack Russel Terrier cross named Nick has been reunited with his owner after being stolen, along with a truck he was inside, in north Edmonton on Friday.

Nine-year-old Nick was in the cab of a truck when it, and a trailer that was attached to it, were stolen from outside a home near 115 Avenue and 81 Street around 12:15 p.m.

Owner Ken Woroschuk, a snow remover, told CTV News Edmonton he left the truck running with the keys inside to keep his pet warm.

When he turned his back, someone took off with the vehicle, $2,500 cash, a Christmas present and some snow removal tools.

The flatbed trailer and a snow sweeper it had been carrying were later found a few blocks away, at 120 Avenue and 76 Street.

But Nick and the silver 2011 Ford F-150 truck were still missing Saturday morning.

According to officials, the dog was found early in the morning wandering near 107 Avenue and 95 Street. Woroschuk was able to collect him from at the City of Edmonton Animal Care & Control Centre that afternoon.

"The truck is still missing but most important.. I have my dog," Woroschuk told CTV News Edmonton.

"That's the best feeling, so my Christmas present has come back."

Woroschuk offered one piece of advice: "Don't leave your keys in the truck and the truck running with your pet in there."

The missing truck has an Alberta plate BZG 9331. Police are investigating.

Anyone who has information about Nick or the truck is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.