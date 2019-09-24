EDMONTON -- Its elegant, upscale finishings and rustic wood panelling have propelled an Alberta gas station washroom into porcelain prominence.

The lavatory at the Shell gas station in Lac La Biche was named the best public washroom in the country in Cintas Canada’s annual commode contest.

The contest has been running since July and Cintas announced Beaver Hill Shell as its new "number one" on Tuesday.

Members of the public voted for the washroom to win, earning its owners $2,500 in products and services and a spot in the Canada’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

"We’re so grateful for the public’s support to help us earn the title of Canada’s Best Restroom,” Beaver Hill Shell owner Mo Kabalan said in a statement. “We strive to offer travelers a nice space to relax before getting back on the road and we’re honoured to be recognized for the hard work an investment that we put into our washrooms."

The Shell station rest stop was one of five across the country competing for bathroom bragging rights.

Reviewers have called it a high-end experience, complete with wall sconces and chandeliers with floors, walls and mirrors tiled in geometric wood patterns.

The gas station currently has a perfect 5-star rating with 19 reviews on the travel site TripAdvisor, with many reviewers lauding the washrooms as the nicest they’ve ever seen at a gas station.

"The washrooms were so clean it felt like home! Diaper changing table felt like it was sanitized! And they even have one in the men's washroom!" wrote one reviewer.

"Nicest bathrooms I’ve ever seen in a gas station," wrote another. "Only gas station I’ll be visiting in Lac La Biche for the remainder of my days."

