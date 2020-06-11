EDMONTON -- As more COVID-19 health measures are relaxed this Friday under Stage 2 of the province's relaunch plan, the Edmonton Valley Zoo will be opening its doors to the public once again.

The zoo was closed along with other city recreational facilities on March 14 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread.

It'll reopen Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but according to Lindsey Galloway, the facility's director, "things are going to look a little difference."

Daily attendance at the zoo will be capped at 1,500 — half of normal capacity — and visitors will be asked to book a specific entry time to maintain physical distancing and avoid crowds.

People coming to the zoo will also be encouraged to wear non-medical masks.

"Once inside, visitors are welcome to explore the zoo at their own pace," said Galloway.

Indoor and outdoor areas will be one-way traffic only, noted with signs and arrows, and certain features will remain closed such as animal talks with staff, rides, play structures and stroller rentals.

The gift shop and food vendors will remain open with modifications to protect visitors.

Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the zoo and staff will ramp up cleaning.

“We know our visitors will do their part to follow public health guidelines, including staying on the marked paths and following all safety directions,” Galloway said.

More information as well as tickets are available on the zoo's website.