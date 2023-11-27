EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • The Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss is this Friday

    The Oil Kings will host their 16th annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Friday.

    The team will play the Everett Silvertips at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.

    Fans will be invited to toss teddy bears in clear plastic bags onto the ice.

    Bags will be made available to any fans who do not have their own.

    The bears will be donated to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

    A limited number of tickets are still available for the game online.

    "We can’t wait to welcome a nearly capacity audience and all their bears to the game this Friday evening. If you’re already coming, please plan to arrive early and most importantly of all, please bring a bear or better yet BEARS with you," Kevin Radomski of the Oil Kings wrote in a news release. "If you’re thinking about attending but haven’t yet bought your tickets, this is a game that you don’t want to miss. We can bear-ly contain our excitement!"

    Last year 13,111 bears were tossed onto the ice by 14,653 fans in attendance.

    The team says it hopes to break both those records this year.

    Since the inaugural Teddy Bear Toss in 2008 a total of 146,930 bears have been donated. 

