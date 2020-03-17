EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a provincial state of emergency on Tuesday in an effort to combat the growing spread of COVID-19.

"The situation is very serious," said Kenney.

Kenney also announced a number of new measures intended to limit social spread of the virus through isolation, including a ban on any gatherings of more than 50 people.

Albertans are now prohibited from visiting a number of venues including: rec centres, casinos, fitness centres and indoor children's play centres.

"I recognize these measures will have a profound impact on the lives of Albertans. But they are frankly necessary in the face of this growing pandemic."

The declaration comes under the Emergency Management Act which typically permits a 28-day period for the state of emergency. But, the legislation permits for a 90-day period if the order is "in respect of a pandemic influenza."

The act allows the government to take central control of a crisis by enacting a number of emergency powers, including:

Putting into operation an emergency plan or program.

Authorize or require local authorities to put into effect their own emergency plans.

Acquire or use any property necessary to prevent or alleviate the effects of the emergency.

Control or prohibit travel to or from any area of Alberta.

Procure or fix prices for food, clothing, fuel, equipment, or other essential supplies.

Order the evacuation of persons and property from any area affected by a disaster.

In 2016, the province declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the Fort McMurray fires. The state of emergency came into effect on May 4, 2016 and lasted for 58 days, until July 1, 2016.

Earlier Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in his province, including a ban on public events of over 50 people including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.