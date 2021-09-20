The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.
It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.
When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.
Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta's hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic's fourth wave.
Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they'd received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Florida search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie suspended
The search was suspended Monday in a Florida nature preserve for a man police say is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabriel 'Gabby' Petito, whose body authorities believe was discovered at a Wyoming national park the couple visited.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Pattie-Lovett Reid: Advice for investors navigating markets on edge
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid shares her take on how investors can best react to a market pullback.
UN chief warns China, U.S. to avoid new Cold War
Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their 'completely dysfunctional' relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet.
Albertans head to the polls, premier keeps distance
It's Election Day in Canada and it comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that's overwhelming Alberta's hospitals while the premier has steered clear of the campaign trail.
Experts watching 3 Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Prince Albert police investigating after man found dead
A 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurant
Social media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in election
As polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chief
As southern Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
Election day 101: Questions and answers about the voting process
From finding the right voting location to bringing acceptable ID, CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know before casting your ballot.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say
Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says her killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says her neurosurgeon killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
Quebec government has 'lost control' of COVID-19 situation; Liberals want crisis management committee
The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party is demanding that a crisis management committee be created in wake of the province's current COVID-19 situation.
Election Day 2021: Polls open as Londoners join the rest of Canada in historic vote
The polls have officially opened in London, Ont. as Canada’s pandemic-era election reaches the finish line Monday.
Bullet hole found in garage of student residence near Fanshawe College
London police are appealing for information from the public after damage from a gunshot was found in the garage door of a student residence near Fanshawe College.
Dr. Javeed Sukhera stepping down from LPSB
Dr. Javeed Sukhera has stepped down from the London Police Services Board (LPSB) had his role as Chair.
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.
‘Footage that will make you tense to watch’: GRT releasing videos of near misses with ION trains
In an effort to stress the importance of safety during Rail Safety Week, Grand River Transit is releasing footage showing near misses with ION trains.