Edmonton

    • 'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says

    Winter Star Dion (Credit: Camilla Stoney) Winter Star Dion (Credit: Camilla Stoney)
    Share

    A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.

    Winter Star Dion, 23, was shot and killed in an apartment at 156 Street and 100 Avenue around 5 a.m. on Oct. 11.

    Keyannah Rose Redbear, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

    Dion's aunt, Camilla Stoney, spoke to CTV News Edmonton on Friday about her niece.

    "She was 23 and her daughter is seven years old. And she's just devastated. The whole family is devastated," she said.

    Stoney says Dion and her sisters had known Redbear for years.

    "I'm just asking for prayers for my family," she said.

    "I just don't want my niece to be another statistic for another Indigenous woman gone."

    A memorial service for Dion will be held Sunday.

    Redbear made a brief court appearance on Friday and her case has been put over for four weeks.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News