'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says

A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.

Winter Star Dion, 23, was shot and killed in an apartment at 156 Street and 100 Avenue around 5 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Keyannah Rose Redbear, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Dion's aunt, Camilla Stoney, spoke to CTV News Edmonton on Friday about her niece.

"She was 23 and her daughter is seven years old. And she's just devastated. The whole family is devastated," she said.

Stoney says Dion and her sisters had known Redbear for years.

"I'm just asking for prayers for my family," she said.

"I just don't want my niece to be another statistic for another Indigenous woman gone."

A memorial service for Dion will be held Sunday.

Redbear made a brief court appearance on Friday and her case has been put over for four weeks.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk