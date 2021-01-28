EDMONTON -- Despite testing three times as many samples as it has previous years, Alberta has not confirmed a single case of influenza – a fact, its top doctor says, that testifies to the elevated danger of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and seven more deaths related to the disease, pushing the fatality tally over 1,600 since March 2020.

Yet, Hinshaw noted, the province has not counted one lab-confirmed case of influenza.

The previous year, influenza cases numbered in the 8,400s and hospitalizations over 1,600. There were 41 influenza-related deaths.

"The measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 have stopped the spread of influenza this year," Hinshaw commented, noting 1.5 million doses of influenza vaccine have been administered, the highest uptake in a decade.

"The measures that we have put in place to fight COVID-19 are unprecedented in Alberta's history, yet despite these steps, there have still be more than 122,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the province so far. More than 5,300 Albertans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, which is 4,000 more hospitalizations than we saw from influenza last year. Similarly, more than 850 have been admitted to the ICU from COVID-19. We haven't even had COVID in the province for a full year and yet that's still five times the total ICU number of the entire 2019-20 influenza season. And, in just 11 months, COVID-19 has taken more lives than 10 years of influenza cases combined," Hinshaw listed off.

"All of which reminds us yet again that COVID-19 is unlike any virus that we have faced in Alberta in more than 100 years. It is highly contagious and if we had not put strong measures in lace to limit spread its impact on our health-care system and province could have been catastrophic."

The province's COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 3.9 per cent after some 12,300 tests on Wednesday.

About 12 per cent of schools are experiencing an alert or outbreak.

There are 591 people across the province in hospital with the disease; 112 are in ICUs.

The number of vaccine doses administered ticked up to more than 102,500, with more than 12,000 having received two doses.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro, who joined the conference instead of Premier Jason Kenney, reiterated comments made that morning placing blame for vaccine shortages on the federal government.

"The reality is we have no vaccines right now. And it's going to be months before we have enough for all the groups who have a legitimate claim to be a priority," he said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come… Our original story follows:

Alberta's premier will not join the chief medical officer of health at Thursday's COVID-19 update after all.

That morning, government staff said Jason Kenney would join Dr. Deena Hinshaw at the afternoon pandemic briefing.

Instead, Health Minister Tyler Shandro will attend the news conference at 4:30 p.m. MST. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Government staff did not specify why the premier's appearance was cancelled, but it is no longer expected the briefing will go over Alberta's target points for easing public health orders.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw spoke of a "framework" that would soon be released to "help people to see what that target is that we need to collectively achieve in order to be able to open more activities."

According to the latest data, the province has 8,200 active COVID-19 cases, 604 total hospitalizations, a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, and more than 11,000 people fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

Although the numbers have returned to levels seen at the beginning of December, Hinshaw told Albertans their acute care system remains under significant stress.

"We saw our health-care system come very close to a tipping point. We want to avoid that and we need to make sure that we are taking slow measured steps."