One of the largest Costco stores in the Edmonton region opened its doors in Nisku Wednesday morning, drawing in a crowd of early morning risers.

Many people who live in Leduc County said they are excited to have a Costco close to home.

“I don't live or drive or work in the city, so this is so much easier. The south side wasn't too bad but this is still 10 minutes from home,” Joyce Sveinson said.

Lineup is getting longer and longer for the opening of the Nisku Costco. pic.twitter.com/Dq1QEEx662 — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) August 22, 2018

The warehouse is the seventh store in the area, in addition to the four in Edmonton, and existing locations in Sherwood Park and St. Albert, and has 150,000 square feet of retail space.

“This store is one of the largest stores in Edmonton now. We've got a lot of unique items. I think any time we have an opening, there's excitement in the air,” Earl Genik with Costco said.

The Costco is near the Edmonton International Airport and outlet mall, which opened in May.

“We've got 2,000 more jobs here at the airport than we had last year. We've got all these really strong companies that are here now at the airport, so we're really excited about creating kind of an airport city,” EIA President and CEO Tom Ruth said.

The warehouse alone added 350 jobs to the area, 150 of them are new hires while the remaining staff is from other Costco locations.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow