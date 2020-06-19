EDMONTON -- Edmonton will reopen 25 city spray parks this summer, including seven which will open this weekend.

Callingwood, Castle Downs, G. Edmunds Kelly, Glengarry, Jackie Parker, Kinsmen and South Terwillegar Park will be the first of the parks to open. The remaining 18 will open over the next two weeks.

The city said spray parks will be cleaned bi-weekly, and peace officers will patrol public amenities to ensure public health orders are followed.

Anyone who is feeling sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home.

The city hall fountain will remain closed for the season.